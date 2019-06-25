Sex racket busted in Kota, 5 held

Kota (R'than), Jun 25 (PTI) Four women from West Bengal and a tout have been arrested after a sex racket was busted in Kota town of Rajasthan, police said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (Kota city) Amrita Duhan, laid a trap and then raided a hotel near Gabriya Bawadi in Anantpura area on Monday night, an officer said. Four women and a tout have been arrested. The kingpin of the racket managed to flee and a search is on the nab him. A cash of Rs 14,000 has also been recovered, Vigyan Nagar police station incharge Muninder Singh said. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the suspected kingpin, Badrinath Yogi (30), a resident of the town, had called the four women and the tout in Kota for flesh trade around 15 days ago, Singh said. The women who have been arrested are Jhumar (30), a resident of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district; Geeta Paswan (24), Harison Gaji (20) and Kiran Hari (22), all residents of North 24 Parganas district. The tout has been identified as Ravi Balwani (24), a resident of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, the officer said. The five people were produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody, Udyog Nagar police station incharge Vijay Sharma said, adding that an investigation was underway. PTI CORRHMB