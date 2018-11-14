Sexual assault case: Delhi HC dismisses Daati Maharaj's plea

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Wednesday dismissed self-styled preacher Daati Maharaj's plea for review of its decision transferring probe into the rape case against him to the CBI. A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao passed the order on Maharaj's plea seeking review of the court's October 3 order. The court had on October 3 transferred the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the plea of a woman, who had alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the preacher. The high court had said that the manner in which the probe was carried out by police "casts a shadow on the investigation". PTI HMP SKV LLP DVDV