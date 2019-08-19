Sexual assault case: SC dismisses Tarun Tejpal's plea seeking quashing of charges

(Eds: Adds background) New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea by Tehelka magazine's founder Tarun Tejpal seeking quashing of charges framed against him in a sexual assault case filed by a former woman colleague.A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra asked Goa's lower court to complete the trial preferably within six months in the case against Tejpal.Tejpal is alleged to have sexually assaulted a former woman colleague inside the elevator of a five-star hotel in Goa in 2013. He has denied the allegations.Tejpal was arrested on November 30, 2013, by the crime branch after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the court.He has been out on bail since May 2014.The court had on August 6 reserved its order on Tejpal's plea.The Goa Police had claimed that there were "contemporaneous" WhatsApp messages and e-mails which showed that the Tehelka magazine founder should face trial in the case.The police, while opposing Tejpal's plea seeking quashing of charges framed against him, had told the court that there was "ample material" warranting trial in the case.Tejpal had moved the apex court, challenging the Bombay High Court's December 20, 2017, order dismissing his plea seeking quashing of charges.Earlier, he had claimed that there were inconsistencies in the video recordings and the statements of the victim recorded under section 164 of CrPC before the magistrate.The trial court in Mapusa town of Goa had framed charges against Tejpal under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including alleged sexual harassment and provisions related to rape. PTI ABA LLP LLP ABHABH