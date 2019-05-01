Sexual harassment allegations: CJI meets inquiry committee

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi Wednesday met the three-member in-house committee looking into allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by a former woman employee of the Supreme Court, an official source said."A letter of request was issued to the Chief Justice of India asking him to meet the committee and he responded to it and he met the committee on this issue," the source said. The in-house inquiry committee is headed by Justice S A Bobde, who is the senior-most judge in the Supreme Court after the CJI, and its two other members are women judges of the apex court -- justices Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee.The woman, who levelled the allegations, walked out of the inquiry committee on Tuesday, raising objections over various issues, including denial of her lawyer's presence. PTI RKS ZMN