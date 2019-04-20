Sexual harassment charges against CJI must be probed from perspective of both sides: Cong MP

Panaji, Apr 20 (PTI) Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Gowda said the sexual harassment allegations levelled against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi needs to be investigated from the perspective of both the sides.It is imperative that justice is done to all parties concerned, appropriate procedures are followed and investigation conducted into the CJI's concern that there is some bigger force involved, he told reporters here.A former Supreme Court staffer has alleged that she was removed from service after she rebuffed Gogoi's "sexual advances".The chief justice convened an extraordinary hearing at the Supreme Court Saturday during which he asserted that the charges by a former apex court staffer were "unbelievable" and part of a conspiracy by some "bigger force" to "deactivate" the CJI's office.Gowda said this is a very serious development and the issue of sexual harassment is of very serious concern.There is a need to better understand what exactly has happened, he said.It should be ensured that justice is done to the complainant who claims her family has been harassed, the Congress leader said.At the same, the CJI's statement should be considered with seriousness as he has said that the issue has cropped up when a bench headed by him is set to hear important cases, Gowda added. PTI RPS BNM ANB ASH ANBANBANB