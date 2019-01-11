SFI forms 'women wall' at DU against patriarchy

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) The Students' Federation of India formed a "women's wall" at the Delhi University Friday against patriarchy in the national capital and to express solidarity with women who did the same in Kerala earlier this month.Fifty women students gathered outside the Arts faculty holding hands in solidarity and showed strength against the systemic patriarchy deeply rooted in each space, especially educational and university spaces, the SFI said in a statement.A pledge was also taken by the women to fight partriarchy. PTI SLB ABHABH