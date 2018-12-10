SFIO arrests 3 individuals for siphoning off Rs 200 cr

(Eds: Adding more details) New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) Monday arrested three individuals of Adarsh Group of companies for allegedly siphoning off more than Rs 200 crore, official sources said.The SFIO, which comes under the Corporate Affairs Ministry, mainly probes white-collar crimes.The sources said the agency arrested Mukesh Modi, Rahul Modi and Vivek Harivyasi of the Adarsh Group of companies for committing alleged fraud by siphoning off more than Rs 200 crore.These companies and other entities had taken huge loans from the Ahmedabad based Adarsh Credit Cooperative Society Ltd run by Mukesh Modi family, they added.A senior official told PTI that Mukesh Modi controls the Adarsh Group, which has presence in Ahmedabad, Rajasthan and Gurgaon.Many of the companies were having the same address, the official added. PTI RAM NAB BALBAL