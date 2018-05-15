SFIO probes Ruchi Soya Industries

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Ruchi Soya Industries today said it has received a letter from the SFIO regarding a probe into the affairs of the company. On Monday, an official source had said that the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) is probing Ruchi Soya and two other companies for alleged financial irregularities. In a filing to the BSE, the company it received a letter from the SFIO regarding investigation into its affairs under Section 212(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. Section 212 pertains to probe by the SFIO. Leading edible oil firm Ruchi Soya Industries is under insolvency proceedings. The company, which owns brands such as Nutrela, Mahakosh, Sunrich and Ruchi Gold, has a total debt of around Rs 12,000 crore. Shares of Ruchi Soya declined over six per cent to close at Rs 10.45 on the BSE.

The two other companies under the SFIO lens are Sterling Biotech and Kanishk Gold. All the three firms are already under the regulatory scanner for loan defaults. PTI

