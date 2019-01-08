SGPC bans photography, video shoot inside Golden Temple

Amritsar, Jan 8 (PTI) The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which manages Sikh shrines, has banned photography and videography in the precincts of the Golden Temple here.It has put a notice board in the marbled periphery of the Sikh shrine, prohibiting devotees to click photos and make videos, an SGPC official said.The decision was taken to avoid any "disturbance" to the spiritual atmosphere inside the Golden Temple, the official said. Devotees take selfies with the Golden Temple in the background. A large number of devotees visit the Golden Temple daily, the holiest Sikh shrine, to pay obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum. PTI JMS CHS VSD CK