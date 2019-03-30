SGPC passes annual budget of Rs 1,205 crore

Amritsar, Mar 30 (PTI) Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), a religious body which manages the functioning of Sikh shrines and educational institutes under it, Saturday passed an annual budget of Rs 1,205 crore for the financial year 2019-2020. The annual budget was passed under the supervision of SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal, said the committee's general secretary Gurbachan Singh Karmuwala. He said the budget has provisioned Rs 700 crore for Gurudwara management, Rs 37.40 crore for education institutions and Rs 84 crore for religious promotion. PTI JMS VSD INDIND