SGS Laboratory in India Offers Airbag Testing Services

SGS has enhanced its laboratory testing services at Manesar (Gurgaon), India, to provide airbag testing. The laboratory is equipped with a world-class static deployment system, high-speed cameras and LED lighting to cater to the test requirements of OEMs in the automotive industry. The lab can perform airbag deployment at sub-zero or high temperature in line with global testing requirements. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/724727/SGS_Logo.jpg )An increasing number of road accident fatalities is accelerating the demand for reliable automotive safety features. Stricter safety regulations introduced by government bodies and increasing life expectancy are also growing the global airbag market. The Indian Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has mandated driver-side airbag for all passenger vehicles from July 2019.In response, the SGS laboratory in India now offers airbag testing services. The SGS Manesar laboratory is recognized by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) for conformance to ISO/IEC 17025. Additionally, the laboratory is also recognized by globally renowned automotive companies, such as Ford, Renault, Suzuki, Toyota and Volkswagen.With its global network of testing facilities, SGS delivers a full spectrum of automotive testing services. In India, SGS has three automotive testing laboratories operational at Chennai, Manesar and Pune.Equipped with the latest technology and equipment, these laboratories offer the necessary expertise and capabilities to perform testing for metal and polymer materials, dynamics, vibration, corrosion, VOC, on-board electronics and substances of concern.About SGS SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognised as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 97,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.