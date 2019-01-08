SGS Provides Technical Inspection of India's Longest Rail-Road Bridge

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, January 8, 2019/PRNewswire/ --SGS has provided technical inspection services for the major Bogibeel Rail-Cum-Road Bridge Project over the river Brahmaputra in Dibrugarh, Assam, India. The Bogibeel Rail-Cum-Road Bridge Project, a major undertaking connecting the states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in North eastern India, was declared a National Project by Indian Railways in 2007. As India's longest rail bridge, the super-structure measures 4.94 km in length, with a double-line railway track on the lower deck and a 10-meter carriageway on the top deck with 0.6-meter wide footpath on both sides. The bridge sits above the river Brahmaputra, a trans-boundary river which flows through China, India and Bangladesh. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/724727/SGS_Logo.jpg )As the bridge uses the latest fully welded triangulated truss technology with welded connections and composite structure for road decking - used in application for the first time by Indian Railways - a range of specialized technical inspection was required.SGS was commissioned by North East Frontier Railway to provide third-party technical inspection for the project in April 2014. For over four and a half years, a team of 21 SGS experts was deployed on site to conduct a wide range of technical inspections, including welding testing and non-destructive testing (NDT).The Bogibeel Rail-cum-Road project was opened on December 25, 2018, by the Hon. Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi.Cresenciano G. Maramot, SGS India Managing Director, said: "We are proud to be part of this National Project on infrastructure development in North Eastern India, which positively impacts the lives of millions of people by enhancing connectivity between the states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Our independent Technical Inspection services helped to build this heavy-duty structure, which is designed to bear heavy weights and heavy moving loads, and ensure compliance with the relevant quality standards to be best-in-class. As the world's leading provider of manufacturing inspections and technical inspections, we offer unrivalled experience, expertise, resources and a unique global network."About SGS SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognised as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 95,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,400 offices and laboratories around the world. Source: SGS PWRPWR