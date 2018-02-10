SGX assures orderly trading of Indian equity derivatives

By Gurdip Singh

Singapore, Feb 10 (PTI) Singapore Exchange Limited has assured international traders of all measures to maintain orderly trading and clearing of India equity derivatives on its board.

"SGX wishes to assure market participants that we will take all measures to maintain orderly trading and clearing of SGX India equity derivatives for our international clients," the bourse said in a statement.

Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX) noted the issuance of the Joint Press Release for Licensing of Indian Indices and Market Data of the securities listed or traded in India by National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India (MSEI) regarding their index and data licences with a number of foreign exchanges and other entities.

"We will work closely with NSE, the market participants and the regulators, over the next several months to develop viable solutions for international investors into India," the SGX said.

SGX and NSE are long term partners and have collaborated since 2000 to develop and internationalise Indias capital markets, the statement said.

SGX said, it "will work jointly with NSE towards a solution for global investors, including the possibility of developing solutions from NSEs International Financial Service Centre (IFSC) in Gujarat International Finance Tech (GIFT) city."

SGX trades NSEs Nifty index contracts as well as a growing number of Masala bonds and stocks of listed Indian company on its board in Singapore.