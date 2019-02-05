Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar to attend conference on Kaifi Azmi in Pakistan

Karachi, Feb 5 (PTI) The Arts Council in Karachi has invited veteran actor Shabana Azmi and her husband, screenwriter Javed Akhtar, for a conference which will pay tributes to her father, noted poet Kaifi Azmi."We have invited Kaifi Azmi's daughter Shabana Azmi and her husband Javed Akhtar for the event besides some other notable cultural personalities from India," an office bearer of the Arts Council said on Tuesday.He said Akhtar and Azmi have confirmed that they would be coming to Karachi for the event, which is set to be held on February 23 and 24 at the Arts Council. The couple will also address the event."It is a great opportunity for notable and popular writers, poets and artists from India to interact with their Pakistani counterparts and we are confident the festival will be a success," Professor Ejaz Farooqi, secretary of the council, said.Farooqi said Kaifi Azmi is regarded as one of the top literary figures in the subcontinent. PTI CORR RB RB