Shabana Azmi joins 'Sheer Qorma' cast

Los Angeles, Jul 30 (PTI) Veteran actor Shabana Azmi is the latest addition to the cast of Faraz Ansari's upcoming directorial venture "Sheer Qorma". The movie features Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta in the lead. According to a press release issued by the makers, the film is a "heart-rending narrative of the longing for love and acceptance, felt by queer children in their parental homes that plays out through delicate story-telling, told through characters of courageous queer women of colour.""Divya Dutta recommended the 'Sheer Qorma' script to me. I was moved by it and met Faraz who came across as sincere, honest and deeply committed to the story. "The bonus is working with Divya and Swara so we reworked the dates a bit and I said yes. We had the first workshop yesterday and everything came together organically. I am looking forward to the shoot," Azmi said in a statement. Ansari said having the critically-acclaimed actor on board is a wish come true."The character that Shabana ji essays in 'Sheer Qorma' is going to not only resonate with mothers all across the world but will also open a much needed dialogue about parenthood, and with not just parents of queer children but a more universal dialogue that I hope will bring a lot of love back in our universe. "Shabana ji's character in 'Sheer Qorma' is the mother we all deserve," the director said. PTI SHDSHD