Shah accuses Kejriwal, Rahul of being supportive of students who shouted anti-national slogans

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) BJP president Amit Shah Wednesday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi of being supportive of students who shouted anti-national slogans in JNU and said people will not forgive the two leaders.Shah was addressing his first election rally in Delhi ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in the city scheduled on May 12."Students shouted anti-national slogans in JNU and Kejriwal stood in support of them. Will public ever forgive this? Rahul Gandhi went two steps further. BJP said we want to do away with Article 370 and Article 35A and make Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India. He says abolish sedition law. What will we do if someone is found spying for Pakistan? Rahul and Kejriwal should answer," he said addressing the gathering in South Delhi's Vasant Kunj.Jawaharlal Nehru University students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya were charged by police for allegedly shouting anti-India slogans during an event held on February 9, 2016, to mark the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind Afzal Guru.Shah said he has has never seen anyone like Kejriwal who changes his stand so quickly as per convenience. "First he ditched Anna Hazare. What happened to his promise to send former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit to jail on corruption charges. He used to say Dikshit was corrupt. But he first formed a government with her support. Now she has said no to an alliance with AAP but he went running for alliance," he added.Shah alleged that on the day of the Balakot air strike, the entire country celebrated and gloom prevailed at the offices of Kejriwal and Gandhi."Even if BJP is not in power, nobody can separate Kashmir from India. When the Modi government gave a befitting reply to Pulwama attack, both Rahul and Kejriwal were crying as if their cousins were killed. If Pakistan fires bullets, we will reply with cannon balls," he said.The BJP chief also drew parallel between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and said while the PM has never taken a vacation, "Gandhi leaves for holiday as soon as the temperature rises and even his mother cant find him." PTI GJS KJKJ