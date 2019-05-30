Shah all set to become minister in Modi govt, Guj BJP chief congratulates him

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) BJP president Amit Shah is all set to join the Narendra Modi cabinet, according to a congratulatory message by Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani Thursday on his inclusion.Vaghani's tweet ended speculation over Shah joining the government. Modi and his new team of ministers will be sworn in at 7 p.m."Had a courtesy meeting with our mentor Amit Shah and gave my best wishes to him on his inclusion as a strong member of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's council of ministers," he tweeted. PTI KR PYK ZMN