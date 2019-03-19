Shah attacks Rahul for 'arrest' of techies for raising pro-Modi slogans

(Eds: Updating with more quotes, background) New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) BJP president Amit Shah Tuesday targeted Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over the alleged "arrest" of some techies in Bengaluru for raising pro-Modi slogans, saying youngsters give direction to the future and he should "stop intimidating youth of India, which has rejected your brand of politics".On Monday, a large number of people in Bengaluru raised pro-Modi slogans outside the venue of a function where Congress chief was addressing entrepreneurs.They were asking Gandhi to leave, but as the noise intensified, police removed the protesters.The BJP had alleged that several protesters, whom the party referred to as techies, were taken into custody."Hugs for 'Tukde Tukde' gang and arrest of peaceful youth raising pro-Modi slogans? Where are the champions of 'Free Speech'? Yuvraj (prince) of Congress must know that time follows the course taken by youngsters. Stop intimidating youth of India, which has rejected your brand of politics," Shah tweeted. The BJP chief in his tweet tagged a post by his party's Karnataka unit which said the state police had arrested some techies for raising pro-Modi slogans at the Manyata tech park in Bengaluru. Gandhi was addressing entrepreneurs there."This is the real face of democracy in a Cong-JD(S) ruled state. It's total dictatorship where freedom of choice & expression of citizens is suppressed," the BJP state unit had said, posting a purported video of some people being taken away by police personnel.Later replying to an question on the issue in a press conference at the party office here, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said this shows the real face of the Congress. Its president Rahul Gandhi supports those who raised slogans against the country but arrests those who supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said."On one side Rahul Gandhi stood with those who raised slogans against India on the JNU campus. On the other side IT professionals and startups who raised slogans supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru were arrested by police. This is the reality of Congress Party," Prasad said. PTI KR JTR JTR ANBANB