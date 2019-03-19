Shah attacks Rahul for 'arrest' of techies for raising pro-Modi slogans

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) BJP president Amit Shah Tuesday targeted Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over the alleged arrest of some techies in Bengaluru for raising pro-Modi slogans, saying youngsters give direction to the future and he should "stop intimidating youth of India, which has rejected your brand of politics"."Hugs for 'Tukde Tukde' gang and arrest of peaceful youth raising pro-Modi slogans? Where are the champions of 'Free Speech'? Yuvraj (prince) of CONgress must know that time follows the course taken by youngsters. Stop intimidating youth of India, which has rejected your brand of politics," Shah tweeted.The BJP chief in his tweet tagged a post by his party's Karnataka unit which said the state police had arrested some techies for raising pro-Modi slogans at Manyata tech park in Bengaluru. Gandhi was to address a meeting at the venue."This is the real face of democracy in a Cong-JD(S) ruled state. It's total dictatorship where freedom of choice & expression of citizens is suppressed," it had said, posting a purported video of some people being taken away by cops. PTI KR KR ABHABHABHABH