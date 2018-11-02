Shah calls on Bhagwat during RSS conclave

Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) BJP president Amit Shah called on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Friday in Maharashtra's Bhayander, where the sangh's three-daymeeting is currently underway.Shah arrived in the city at around 2 am and directly went to Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini in Bhayander, a functionary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said.The three-day Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak of the RSS will conclude later in the day.The RSS office-bearer declined to reveal any details of the meeting between Shah and Bhagwat.He said, "The meeting was related to the party (BJP), but not the RSS conclave". PTI MM NP DPB