Shah casts vote in Guj, says every vote can take nation ahead

Ahmedabad, Apr 23 (PTI) BJP President Amit Shah, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Gandhinagar seat in Gujarat, cast his vote on Tuesday at a polling booth here.After casting his vote at the booth located in Naranpura area of Ahmedabad city, which comes under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, he appealed to people to come out in large numbers to exercise their democratic right."Your every vote can take the country forward, it can secure the country and it can lead the nation on the path of development," said Shah, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election for the first time.After casting his vote, the senior BJP leader offered prayers at the Kameshwar Mahadev Temple located near the polling booth.Polling in all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat is being held in a single phase on Tuesday. PTI KA PD GK DVDV