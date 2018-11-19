Shah cites 'viral' video to target Congress

Narsinghpur/Betul (MP), Nov 19 (PTI) Citing a "viral" video, BJP president Amit Shah claimed Monday a Congress candidate in the Rajasthan Assembly polls "stopped" a party worker from chanting "Bharat mata ki jai" and instead asked him to raise slogans for former party president Sonia Gandhi. He attacked the Congress at public meetings in Madhya Pradesh, claiming the incident showed that the party had no other concern except for promoting one family. Shah claimed a viral video showed that a Congress candidate in the Rajasthan Assembly polls "stopped" a party worker from chanting "Bharat mata ki jai" and instead asked him to raise slogans for Sonia Gandhi."The Congress should be ashamed. What is your priority? What is in your heart? You have no right to eat grains of this earth if a slogan hailing mother India does not inspire you to do something for the country. This shows the ugly mindset of the Congress," Shah said.He alleged this showed the Congress had a become a "private limited company" of the Nehru-Gandhi family and claimed even a "dying" BJP worker would be charged by hailing 'mother India'. He asked people to vote in support of the "pro-people" government run by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. PTI KR AAR