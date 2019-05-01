Shah condemns Naxal attack in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

Panchla/Arambagh (WB), May 1 (PTI) BJP president Amit Shah condemned Wednesday's Naxal attack on police personnel in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli and described it as an act of cowardice and desperation."Naxalites attacked Maharashtra Police personnel in Gadchiroli. I have come to know that 16 people, including 15 security personnel, were killed in an IED blast triggered by Naxals. This is an act of cowardice and desperation."I pay my respect to those killed in the attack and wish quick recovery of the injured people. Our government will extend all help," Shah said while addressing election rallies at Panchla and Arambagh.Those killed in the attack were members of the Quick Response Team (QRT) of Gadchiroli police, which was on its way to inspect a fleet of torched vehicles belonging to a road construction contractor, police said. PTI AKB NN RC