Shah condoles Ramchandra Paswan's death

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) BJP president Amit Shah condoled the death of Lok Janshakti Party MP RamchandraPaswan on Sunday and said he will always be remembered for his efforts to empower the poor and marginalised. The 57-year-old younger brother of Union minister and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan, Ramchandra Paswan died at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here, where he was admitted after suffering a heart attack last week. "Anguished to learn about the passing of Shri Ram Chandra Paswan ji, MP from Samastipur, Bihar. He will always be remembered for his efforts to empower the poor and marginalised. My deepest condolences with the Paswan family and his supporters in this hour of grief," Shah said in a tweet. Shah also visited the residence of Ramchandra Paswan here. Ramchandra Paswan represented Bihar's Samastipur constituency in the Lok Sabha and this was his fourth term. PTI KR CK