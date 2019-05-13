Shah covers 301 Lok Sabha constituencies during campaign

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) With the Lok Sabha election campaign entering its final lap, BJP president Amit Shah has held public rallies and programmes in over 301 of the total 543 constituencies so far, totting up a total distance of over 1.51 lakh km since January, party sources said on Monday. The 2019 poll campaign has made up for a big chunk of Shah's political programmes -- over 1,542 in total -- since he took over as the BJP chief in August 2014, as he spearheads his party's efforts to retain power at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Party sources said Shah as its president has travelled over 10.17 lakh km with an average of 17,541 km per month. Out of his 1,542 political programmes since 2014, 191 were organised for different elections held during 2014-16, 188 in 2017 and 349 in 2018, during which assembly polls for a number of states took place and the campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls also picked up. As part of his efforts to bolster the party's organisation, besides spearheading its poll campaign, Shah has attended 567 political programmes outside the national capital and undertook a nation-wide organisational tour three times during his tenure, they said. As much as 41 per cent of the his travel was linked to the party's organisational programmes, while 59 per cent was related to polls, they said. PTI KR SMN