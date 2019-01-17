Shah doing well, will be discharged in a day or two: BJP

(Eds: Adds Ashwini Choubey visiting AIIMS) New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) BJP president Amit Shah, who has been admitted to AIIMS for swine flu treatment, is doing well and will be discharged in a day or two, the party said Thursday."National President of BJP, Amit Shah ji, is doing well. He will be discharged in a day or two. Thanks everyone for your good wishes!" the party's media head and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni said.Shah had informed people about his illness Wednesday in a tweet. He was diagnosed with swine flu.A team of doctors is monitoring his condition under the supervision of AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, the hospital said.Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey visited AIIMS Thursday to enquire about Shah's health.According to AIIMS sources, the BJP leader was admitted following complaints of chest congestion and breathing issues. He was admitted in the old private ward.Union minister Piyush Goyal and other BJP leaders visited AIIMS on Wednesday night. PTI KR PLB ASG ABHABHABH