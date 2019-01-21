Shah expresses deep pain at Siddaganga Mutt seer's demise

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Expressing his deep pain at the death of Shivakumara Swamiji, known as 'Walking God' among his countless followers, BJP president Amit Shah Monday said he helped transform millions of lives with his immense knowledge and positivity. "Deeply pained to learn about the demise of Nadedaduva Devaru, Sri Sri Sri Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt. Swamiji has transformed millions of lives with his immense knowledge and positivity. I was fortunate to have received his blessings," he said in a series of tweets. "His life is a message of humanity and noble-ness. May he continue to bless us with the strength to walk on the path he has shown us. My deepest condolences to his followers in this hour of grief," the BJP chief added. The 111-year-old head of the Siddaganga Math in Karnataka died Monday after prolonged illness, the seminary said. PTI KR SMN