Shah hails Ghazipur's sons of soil, Maharaja Suheldev and Abdul Hamid

Lucknow, Feb 26 (PTI) Paying glowing tributes to Ghazipur's "sons of the soil", Maharaja Suheldev and ParamVir Chakra awardee Abdul Hamid, BJP chief Amit Shah Tuesday said while one defeated foreign invaders, the other made Pakistan bite the dust.Addressing a public meeting in eastern Uttar Pradesh town of Ghazipur, Shah said, "It's a pleasant co-incidence today. Maharaja Suheldev had given tough times to foreign invaders and defeated them while Param Vir Chakra awardeeAbdul Hamid had made Pakistan bite the dust (in 1965 Indo-Pak war)."Shah went on to say that Abdul Hamid would have neverimagined that Gaurhaat, where the BJP meeting was held, would have house for everyone with toilets, power connections and gas cylinders.Company Quartermaster Havaldar Abdul Hamid, wasposthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military decoration, for displaying exemplary courage during the 1965 Indo-Pak war.Maharaja Suheldev, who hailed form the region, is said to have killed the Ghaznavid general Ghazi Saiyyad Salar Masud in the early 11th century. PTI NAV RAXRAX