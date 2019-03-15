Shah hits back at Rahul over Masood's release

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) With Rahul Gandhi attacking the BJP for the release of Masood Azhar, its president Amit Shah Friday accused the Congress chief of being "insensitive" and questioning the wisdom of his own party leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh who had endorsed the decision in an all-party meeting.Hitting back at his Congress counterpart, Shah sought to corner the opposition party on the issue of terrorism, asking why the UPA government had released 25 terrorists from jails in 2010 in the name of improving ties with Pakistan."The fact is that the Congress' stand on terrorism, separatism and naxalism has always been vacillating. Even senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit has acknowledged that policies of Manmohan Singh were soft compared to those of the Modi government on terrorism," Shah said.Dikshit had said Thursday her comments were twisted by a section of media.By raising the "unnecessary" issue of JeM chief Masood's release from jail by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government in 1999 the Congress has triggered a debate on such decisions taken in past, Shah said.Noting that Vajpayee had called an all-party meeting to discuss the matter after an Indian Airlines plane was hijacked, and hijackers sought the release of some terrorists, Shah said the decision to free Masood was taken with the consent of leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Singh, of all political parties.It was decided that lives of passengers were more important, and this was also the demand of people, he said."By questioning that decision, the Congress and Rahul Gandhi are not only showing insensitivity but also raising a question mark at the wisdom of their senior leaders," he said.The Congress president has been raising the issue of Masood's release following the Pulwama terror attack for which Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed responsibility. The BJP chief asserted that neither that decision was a goodwill gesture nor was the decision of the V P Singh-led government in 1989 to free several terrorists for the release of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of then home minister Mufti Sayeed.He then asked the Congress to explain why the UPA government released 25 dreaded terrorists on May 28, 2010 as it did not face the circumstances suffered by the earlier dispensations.The 25 terrorists, all of whom were associated with Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Toiba, included one who was not released even in 1999, Shah said.One of them, Shahid Lateef, was the main handler of the terror attack at the Pathankot air base in 2016, he added.The Congress, he alleged, does leave any chance to console terrorists, naxalites and separatists when it is in opposition.Rahul Gandhi's decision to stand with "tukde-tukde gang", a reference to the case of anti-India slogans raised in the JNU, is a direct example of this, the BJP chief claimed."Will the Congress answer as to why its leader Sonia Gandhi had cried after terrorists were killed in Batla House encounter," he asked, in an apparent reference to Congress leader Salman Khurshid's comments that Gandhi had cried bitterly at seeing the photographs of encounter.Some Congress leaders had questioned the genuineness of the encounter in which a Delhi police inspector was killed. Shah said terror attacks occurred in major Indian cities during the 10-year UPA rule while the Modi government ensured that terrorism remained confined to border regions.It has adopted a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism, he said.In the blog, he also asked Rahul Gandhi to take a look at Jawaharlal Nehru's twin "mistakes" - taking the Kashmir issue to the UN and allowing China to become the world body's permanent member, saying the country continues to suffer due to this. PTI KR AAR