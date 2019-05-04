Shah holds roadshow in Amethi, says choice in UP is between dynasty and development

(Eds: Adds quotes of Irani) Amethi (UP), May 4 (PTI) BJP chief Amit Shah held a roadshow in Amethi, the home turf of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday and said in Uttar Pradesh the choice is between dynasty and development. Shah was accompanied by the party's candidate and Union minister Smriti Irani. Talking to PTI during the roadshow, Shah said, "In Uttar Pradesh, the choice is between dynasty and development. And people will choose development over dynasty." He asserted that the BJP would win the Amethi Lok Sabha seat by one lakh votes. "Our overall seats in Uttar Pradesh will also increase," Shah told PTI. Irani had lost the election to Gandhi in 2014, but was able to substantially reduce his victory margin from more than three lakhs in 2009 to just above one lakh in 2014. The BJP had won 71 seats out of 80 in Uttar Pradesh in 2014, besides two seats bagged by its ally Apna Dal. The roadshow was held on the last day of campaign for the keenly-watched Amethi Lok Sabha seat, where polling will be held on May 6. Irani told PTI, "People of Amethi want change. They want development and they will vote for Modi." PTI JTR SMNSMN