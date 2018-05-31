Shah lauds govt for rise in GDP growth

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) BJP president Amit Shah today lauded the Modi government as Indias GDP growth in the January-March quarter rose to 7.7 per cent.

"I congratulate PM Narendra Modi & his cabinet for keeping India on high growth trajectory. GDP growth rate of 7.7%, a sharp increase over 7% in previous quarter, led by all round growth in key sectors such as Agri, Manufacturing & Construction is very encouraging," he said in a tweet.

Robust performance by manufacturing, construction and service sectors and good farm output pushed Indias January-March 2018 GDP growth to a seven-quarter high of 7.7 per cent, helping it retain the fastest growing major economy tag, government data showed today.

Indias economic expansion at 7.7 per cent was significantly higher than China?s 6.8 per cent in the January-March period.