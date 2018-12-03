Shah leads BJP charge in Rajasthan, attends over 62 public programmes so far

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) BJP president Amit Shah is leading his party's charge in Rajasthan, where it is locked in a keen battle with the Congress, by attending there over 62 public programmes, more than in any other poll-bound state.According to BJP sources, Shah had participated in over 170 public events in the five states so far and the tally will increase as campaigning is in full swing in Telangana and Rajasthan, where voting will be held on December 7.Polling has already taken place in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. Counting of votes in all the five states will take place on December 11."Amit Shah has carried out an extensive campaign in all the five states. The public response he has received, including in Telangana and Mizoram, underlines the party's expansion and indicates the way results will go," BJP's media head and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni said.In Rajasthan, where several opinion polls have given an edge to the opposition Congress over the BJP, Shah's rallies have drawn big crowds, he claimed."It shows which way the wind is blowing in the state," Baluni said.According to figures collated by the BJP, Shah had undertaken a 63-day campaign in the five states till December 1. He spent 19 day in Rajasthan, 18 in Madhya Pradesh, 14 in Chhattisgarh, 10 in Telangana and two in Mizoram, travelling over 70,000 km.BJP leaders said Shah's public programmes have been divided in rallies, road shows, meetings with different community leaders, religious and cultural events besides organisational functions.After Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh received his maximum attention as he attended over 48 public events in the state followed by 28 in Chhattisgarh.They, however, added that a main reason behind the party president devoting more time to Rajasthan than any other state is that it is the last state going to the polls.Madhya Pradesh, the largest of the five states, had gone to the polls on November 28. Elections were held in two phases in Chhattisgath on November 12 and 20. PTI KR KR NSDNSD