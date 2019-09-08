Shah pays last respects to Jethmalani

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday paid his last respects to noted jurist Ram Jethmalani, who passed away early this morning.Shah drove to Jethmalani's residence here and offered his last respects to the departed soul and condolences to the bereaved family."Paid last respects to Shri Ram Jethmalani ji at his residence in New Delhi," he tweeted.Eminent jurist and former Union minister Jethmalani passed away on Sunday at the age of 95. He was not keeping well for a few months, his family members said. Jethmalani was Shah's lawyer in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh alleged fake encounter case.Shah, who was Gujarat Home minister at the time of the incident, was chargesheeted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case, but the court discharged him due to lack of evidence. PTI ACB KR KJKJ