Shah questions chit fund owners buying Mamata's paintings

Kolkata, Jan 29 (PTI) BJP president Amit Shah launched a scathing attack against the TMC government in West Bengal on Tuesday and alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's paintings were brought by chit fund owners for crores of rupees.Vowing to uproot the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal, he said if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed the next government in the state, it would ensure that each and every defrauded investor in chit funds got back their money.The TMC was quick to react. The Banerjee-led party dismissed Shah's charges as "baseless" and alleged that the "BJP is trying to malign our party".Making pointed attacks, Shah said, "Are you all aware of Mamata Banerjee's qualities? She is a very good painter. Even if someone is a great painter, how much would his paintings cost? (Rs) 10,000, (Rs) 20,000, (Rs) one lakh or (Rs) 10 lakh. But her paintings were brought by chit fund owners for crores of rupees.""So, will the chit fund owners ever be arrested if the person, whose paintings they had brought, is the chief minister?," he asked a public rally at Kanthi in East Midnapore district of West Bengal.Claiming that over 25 lakh people of the state had lost their life's savings due to the chit fund scam, Shah said if the BJP came to power in West Bengal, all the money that was looted would be recovered."Give us one chance. We will ensure the recovery of the money looted by the chit funds. They (TMC) cannot do it. We will do it," he said.The BJP president said the upcoming Lok Sabha election would be about restoring democracy in the state."Narendra Modi will be elected as the prime minister again after the Lok Sabha election. But in West Bengal, the polls will be about restoring democracy," he said."I am sure that in the coming Lok Sabha polls, we (BJP) will ensure the immersion of the TMC government in the state. On the day of (vote) counting, you will witness the fall of the TMC government. The (vote) counting of the Lok Sabha polls will be over by 1 pm and by 2 pm, the government in Bengal will fall," Shah said."If you want to make Bengal free of cow smugglers and infiltrators, then you have to elect the BJP. Only Narendra Modi and the BJP government can do it," he added.Listing the development projects of the Modi government, Shah alleged that the TMC dispensation in the state was not letting these initiatives reach the people as Banerjee was afraid that it would bolster Modi's popularity."The West Bengal government has come out of the Ayushman Bharat scheme. When the poor in other states will be able to avail the health insurance benefits under the scheme, those in Bengal will be deprived of it," he said.Banerjee and the TMC government were only changing the names of various development projects initiated by the Modi government and trying to steal the credit of the Centre, Shah alleged. PTI PNT KK RC