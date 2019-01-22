Shah returning to Delhi, unlikely to attend Jhargram rally

(Eds: Incorporating update on Shah's Suri rally) Malda (WB), Jan 22 (PTI) BJP president Amit Shah is returning to New Delhi on Tuesday evening due to his ill health and is unlikely to attend his scheduled rally at Jhargram in West Bengal, party leaders said. "Amit Shah is very ill. He has high fever, but still attended today's rally here. He was discharged few days ago from the hospital after suffering from swine flu," Bharatiya Janata Party state president Dilip Ghosh said. Shah will return to New Delhi on Tuesday as his doctors have advised him against attending any other rally due to his ill health, Ghosh said. "If he is fine tomorrow, then he will attend the scheduled rally at Jhargram." Shah's other public rally at Suri in Birbhum district on Wednesday was also cancelled. It will now be addressed by Union minister Smriti Irani, said district BJP president Ramkrishna Roy. Roy said the Birbhum BJP unit had received all required permissions from the state government, including for the landing of a helicopter. A row erupted on Monday after the BJP claimed that permission was denied for the landing of Shah's helicopter in Malda, a charged denied by the Trinamool Congress. Irani will reach the location by a chopper and the rally will take place on a piece of land owned by local BJP leaders, Roy added. Earlier in the day, Shah kick-started the saffron party's Lok Sabha polls campaign in the state with a rally in Malda, saying all Bengali refugees would be granted citizenship with the passage of the citizenship bill. Ghosh added that the BJP chief had asked them to ensure that the other scheduled rallies take place on time. PTI PNT COR KKHMB