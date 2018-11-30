Shah Rukh holding sword, not kirpan in 'Zero' poster: Makers

Mumbai, Nov 30 (PTI) The makers of "Zero" told the Bombay High Court Friday that lead actor Shah Rukh Khan was holding a sword and not a 'kirpan' in the movie's poster and trailer.A division bench of Justices B P Dharmadhikari and S VKotwal was hearing a petition filed by advocate AmritpalSingh Khalsa, claiming that the movie's trailer and poster hashurt sentiments of the Sikh community.The petition, filed earlier this month, sought adirection to the film's director and producers to delete thescenes where Shah Rukh is seen wearing a 'kirpan' (a sword or small dagger carried by Sikhs).The petition also sought a direction to the CentralBoard for Film Certification (CBFC) not to grant certificationto the movie or to revoke it in case it has already been given.Senior counsel Narvoze Serwai, appearing for Shah Rukh Khan, producers Gauri Khan and Karuna Badwal, and director Anand L Rai, told the court Friday that the petition is basedentirely on an "erroneous assumption"."What the lead actor is wearing is not a kirpan. It isan ordinary sword," Serwai told the court.The court then sought to know if the film has beengranted certification from the censor board.To this, CBFC counsel Advait Sethna said the same waspending. He further told the court that the poster in questionwas not part of the trailer submitted by the film makers whileseeking certification.The court has asked the censor board to examine theallegations and points raised in the petition whileconsidering the movie for certification."Let the CBFC examine and carry out scrutiny in thelight of the points raised in the petition. We refrain frommaking any remarks at this stage," Justice Dharmadhikari said.The bench then posted the petition for further hearingon December 18.The movie is slated for release on December 21.The petition refers to the film's poster in whichKhan is seen wearing a vest and shorts, with a garland of Rs500 notes around his neck and a 'kirpan' tieddiagonally across his chest.Khalsa took exception to this scene and referred tothe historical and cultural importance of 'kirpan', saying it isworn after taking 'rehat maryada' (conversion to the Sikhism). PTI SP BNM DPB