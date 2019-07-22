Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar congratulate ISRO for Chandrayaan-2 launch

Mumbai, Jul 22 (PTI) Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan have congratulated space agency ISRO for the successful launch of its second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2.India on Monday successfully launched Chandrayaan-2 on board its powerful rocket GSLV-MkIII-M1 from the Sriharikota spaceport to explore the unchartered south pole of the moon by landing a rover.Shah Rukh, who essayed the role of a NASA project manager in 2004 film "Swades", took to Twitter to laud ISRO for its achievement. Referencing his famous song of "Yes Boss", the 53-year-old actor wrote, "?Chaand taare todh laoon. Saari duniya par main chaaoon! To do that requires hours and hours of painstaking work and integrity and belief. Congratulations to the team at #ISRO for #Chandrayaan2."Filmmaker Karan Johar said he is proud that the mission is spearheaded by two women -- Muthayya Vanitha and Ritu Karidhal. "?Each one of us is lucky to be alive to witness this historic occasion. Chandrayaan2 is the first mission by #ISRO which is headed by two women - #MuthyyaVanitha and #RituKaridhal. Women are indeed taking over the world... and beyond #GirlPowerCongratulations team @isro," Johar posted. Oscar-nominated Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur replied to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's congratulatory tweet saying he is proud of ISRO scientist. "?Sir, I was 12 when I wrote in my school magazine 'I dream of being an astronaut' Today young Indians can make that dream a reality. @narendramodi #CHANDRAYAAN2 So proud of our scientists. And the spirit of India," he wrote.The three stage rocket GSLV-MkIII-M1, that successfully placed the Chandrayaan-2 in the Earth orbit, is dubbed as Baahubali for its ability to carry heavy payloads. The team of the blockbuster "Baahubali" franchise -- director SS Rajamouli and star Prabhas -- said they are proud the films share the same name as the rocket. "It is a proud day for all of us Indians as ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 took flight today. It is a further honour for the entire Baahubali team with the rocket being regarded as #Baahubali for its magnum opus scale, years of hardwork in the making and a first of its kind capacity to carry 300 tonnes. More Power to India," Prabhas wrote on Instagram. Rajamouli tweeted, "ISRO created history. Congratulations on the successful launch of #Chandrayaan2 #GSLVMkIII... Jai Hind.""Mission Mangal" cast, including Taapsee Pannu and Sharman Joshi, also gave a shout out to Indian science community. "#ISRO has yet again accomplished a mammoth feat. Salute to the team who have spent countless days ensuring the success of #Chandrayaan2," Akshay wrote.Vidya tweeted, "Koi bhi manzil door nahi hoti agar hausle buland ho toh! @isro ne ek baar phir prove kiya hai (Where there is a will, there is away. ISRO has proved it yet again) with the success of #Chandrayaan2.""Proud moment #Isro #Chandrayan2," Taapsee said.Calling the ISRO team "real superheroes", Sharman said, "Namumkin ko phir mumkin kiya hai @isro ne (ISRO has again made the impossible possible). My heartfelt congratulations to the real superheroes who taught us, the sky is not the limit! #Chandrayaan2."Screenwriter-lyricist Varun Grover said it is a "good day for science. Mubaarak @isro! #Chandrayaan2"Actor Yami Gautam tweeted it is a proud moment for every India. "Congratulations team @isro for successfully launching #Chandrayaan2," she added. Ranganathan Madhavan wrote on the microblogging site, "Congratulations for a fantastic lift off #ISRO..." PTI SHD RDS SHDSHD