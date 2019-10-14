Shah Rukh meets his 'heroes' Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme

Mumbai, Oct 14 (PTI) Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one happy man as he got an opportunity to meet his heroes, veteran actors Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme. The 53-year-old actor, who is Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to participate in Saudi Arabia film industry event Joy Forum, shared a picture with Chan and Van Damme on his Instagram and Twitter accounts. "Khan, Damme, Chan at the #JoyForum19. The joys all mine as I got to meet my heroes," Shah Rukh captioned the selfie he took with the two stars.Another picture of the actor, Chan and Van Damme along with "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa from the event is doing the rounds on social media. Shah Rukh was last seen in "Zero" and made his Netflix debut as a producer last month with India Original series "Bard of Blood". The actor, who went one a short break post the box office debacle of "Zero", recently revealed during an online Q&A session with fans that he is "working on stuff" and hopes his next project will be a "hit". PTI SHDSHD