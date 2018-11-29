Shah Rukh's production house files caveat in HC on 'Zero' movie

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's production house Thursday approached the Delhi High Court, urging it not to pass any order without hearing its side as it apprehends that a Sikh body may file a plea objecting to a scene in its upcoming movie 'Zero'.In a caveat, Red Chillies Entertainment said it fears that Manjit Singh GK, president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), may file a petition against it alleging that the scene hurt the religious sentiments of the community. It urged the court not to pass any ex-parte order without hearing it.The move comes after the DSGMC recently sent a legal notice to the company, alleging that an objectionable scene in the upcoming movie has purportedly hurt the sentiments of the Sikhs.The DSGMC has alleged that in the promo and poster of the movie, Shah Rukh has been shown in undergarments and wearing the 'Gatka Kirpan' (small dagger), a Sikh religious symbol."The caveator would be adversely affected by an ex-parte order that may be passed in the said anticipated proceeding. Hence, it is submitted that no ex-parte hearing may be held and no ex-parte order may be passed without hearing the caveator," the company's plea said.Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who is also the DSGMC general secretary, had asked Zero director Aanand L Rai and Shah Rukh to remove the "objectionable" scene from the movie and urged the Delhi Police to lodge a complaint against the two for "hurting" sentiments of the Sikhs. PTI SKV HMP IJT