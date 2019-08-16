Shah says scrapping J&K special status big milestone, slams Congress for not doing it

(Eds: Adds quotes) Jind (Haryana), Aug 16 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said scrapping the special status of Jammu and Kashmir is a "big milestone for the countrys unity and accused the Congress of not taking the step because of its "vote-bank greed". He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day announcement on creating the post of Chief of Defence Staff will strengthen the country's defence manifold. Addressing a rally in Haryanas Jat heartland, the BJP president cited the example of local stalwart Birender Singh, who switched over from the Congress five years back, and seemed to urge others to do so. Good people who join the BJP will be welcomed and respected, he said, predicting a two-thirds majority for the party in the assembly polls due in October. Shah said the revocation of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 would help develop the region and make it free of terrorism. He said the Modi government scrapped the special status to J&K within 75 days of coming to power in its second term, while the previous Congress-led governments could not do so in 72 years. He blamed this on that partys "vote-bank greed". "Abrogation of Article 370 and 35A is a big milestone for the unity and integrity of India and now there is no impediment, he said in his first public meeting after the government move. "From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Maa Bharti' today is rejoicing that Modi has removed Article 370, Shah said. We had been saying that Kashmir is an integral part of India, but Article 370 was giving some sort of message that something is still unfinished," he said, describing its undoing as the biggest work done by the Modi government in its second term so far. Article 370 was somehow stopping Kashmir from being integrated with India, he said. "From the Jind rally, I want to tell the country that after the removal of Article 370, whatever stumbling block was there in the development and progress of Jammu and Kashmir, Leh and Ladakh has now been removed," he said. Because of Modi ji, Article 370 and 35A are part of history now. What Modi did no government could ever think of even if they run for several years, he said. The home minister also slammed the previous governments for not creating the post of Chief of Defence Staff, recommended after the 1999 Kargil War. Governments came and went but never took a decision on it, he said, hailing the announcement made by Modi in his Independence Day address. Shah said the CDS will ensure synergy between the three armed forces- Army, Navy and Air Force. I feel that because of this, our defence capability will strengthen manifold, he said. The BJP president lauded Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for running a corruption free government in the state. I have come here to congratulate Khattar, he said. He said the state was infamous for land deals and recruitment in government jobs had turned into a trade. In one term, Khattar turned corruption into 'bhoot kaal' (past tense), he said. PTI CHS VSD ABH ASH