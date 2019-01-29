Shah to address convention of BJP's booth-level chiefs in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow, Jan 29 (PTI) BJP president Amit Shah will address a convention of the party's booth-level presidents in Kanpur-Bundelkhand and Avadh regions of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.After addressing the party's booth-level chiefs at the Railway grounds, Niralanagar in Kanpur, he will arrive in the state capital and speak at a similar event for the Avadh region at the Kanshi Ram Smriti Upvan, Aashiana, state vice president J P S Rathore said.Among the others who will address the convention include Union minister and BJP's Lok Sabha election in-charge for the state J P Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma and the party's state unit president Mahendra Nath Pandey, UP BJP spokesperson Hero Bajpai said.Shah's meeting with the booth-level presidents assumes significance as it comes after the SP and BSP forged an alliance for the general elections in Uttar Pradesh and the Congress' Priyanka Gandhi taking a political plunge in the state. PTI SAB NSDNSD