Shah to address Delhi BJP's mega rally at Ramleela Ground in Jan

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) The "Bhim Mahasangam Vijay Sankalp Rally" of the Delhi BJP will be addressed by the party's national president Amit Shah at the Ramleela Ground here on January 6 next year.A squad of 70 bikers was pressed into service by Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Manoj Tiwari Saturday for collecting rice and pulses from all the Assembly segments of the national capital for the "samarsata khichdi" that will be cooked at the rally.Tiwarisaid2.80 lakh "samarsata" (harmony) cards, seeking support to the rally, were also sent to people across Delhi.He added that besides the "Bhim Mahasangam Vijay Sankalp Rally", the saffron party also had plans to take out a "Mahila Hunkar Rally" on December 16 and a "Yuva Sankalp Rally" on January 20 next year. PTI VIT RC