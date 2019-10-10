Shah to address three political rallies in Maharashtra on Friday

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) BJP president Amit Shah will address three rallies in poll-bound Maharashtra on October 11, the party said on Thursday.Shah is on a campaign streak in poll-bound Maharashtra and Haryana and has been addressing a number rallies everyday for the party candidates, BJP's media in-charge Anil Baluni said in a statement.On Thursday, he addressed four rallies in Maharashtra during which he attacked the Congress-NCP alliance.Shah will address a huge public gathering at Chikhli, Karanja, Dharni in Melghat, Baluni said. The elections in Maharashtra are scheduled for October 21 and counting will take place on October 24. PTI JTR KJKJKJ