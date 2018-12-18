Shah to meet Delhi booth in-charges on Sunday

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Keeping an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP chief Amit Shah will hold a meeting with the party's over 12,000 booth in-charges of Delhi on December 23 as he aims for a repeat of its sweep in the last general elections.The meeting comes close on the heels of the BJP's dismal showing in the recently concluded assembly polls in five states.Delhi had elected BJP candidates to its seven parliamentary constituency seats in 2014, and Shah has often stressed on the need for the party to repeat its dominant show in 2019. Delhi BJP leaders said the event is being given top priority with the booth in-charges being issued bar-coded identity cards to ensure that they attend it without fail.There are a total of 13,816 polling booths across Delhi and so far over 12,000 booth in-charges have been appointed by the party.Party meetings of district and lower level booth incharges have been held. It is for the first time that a state-level interaction between the national president and the booth incharges is being organised, said Dharambir Singh, head of booth management department of the Delhi BJP."The booth in-charges will also be given a chance to put across their suggestions before the party president during the interaction," Singh said.The party will ensure that booth presidents mandatorily attend the event. The bar-coded identity cards with photographs will be scanned when they arrive for the event at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, along with other senior party leaders, will also attend the interactive session. PTI VIT IJT