Shah to speak to BJP MPs, office-bearers on Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) With Prime Minister Narendra Modi often calling for celebrating Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary in a major way, BJP president Amit Shah will address all party MPs and state office-bearers on details of the exercise on Saturday.Party sources said on Thursday that Shah, also the Union home minister, will speak to MPs and other leaders through video-conference and lay out the plan of action for them.A party leader said the exercise will include propagation of Gandhi's ideals through public events, taking up cleanliness drive and plastic-free campaign, and reaching out to the poor.Since coming to power in 2014, Modi has time and again referred to the Father of the Nation's 150th birth anniversary on October 2, 2019, as a milestone event, underlining his government's intentions to celebrate it in a major way.In a 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast in August, Modi had urged people to observe the 150th birth anniversary as a day to make India plastic-free and exhorted municipalities, NGOs and the corporate sector to come up with ways for safe disposal of accumulated plastic waste before Diwali.