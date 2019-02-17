Shah to visit Jaipur on Monday

Jaipur, Feb 17 (PTI) BJP president Amit Shah will visit Jaipur on Monday to address a series of meetings ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.BJP state general secretary Bhajan Lal Sharma said Shah will reach Jaipur on Monday and inaugurate the party's district offices from Adarsh Nagar area at 11.15 am. He will address a 'Shakti Kendra Samellan', comprising workers of Jaipur city and rural and booth president of Sikar parliamentary constituency, Sharma said. The party chief will later address workers holding the responsibility of 'Mera Booth-Sabse Majboot' campaign. At 2 pm, Shah will chair a meeting at the BJP state headquarters with state party office bearers, conveners, district president and organisation district in charge, Sharma said. PTI AG DPBDPB