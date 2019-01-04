Shah to visit Tripura, Maha's Latur city & Dadra and Nagar Haveli

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) BJP president Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Tripura, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Maharashtra's Latur city starting Saturday. According to a statement issued here, he will participate in several programmes during his visit.Shah will address a conference of party's "panna pramukh", meet BJP's core groups and cabinet ministers in Tripura on Saturday. The next day he will reach Dadra Nagar and Haveli where he will inaugurate party's office in Silvassa town. Shah will attend booth-level conference of workers, besides participating in a meeting of party's core groups in the Union Territory. He will also visit Latur and Nanded in Maharashtra during his trip. PTI VIT VIT SNESNE