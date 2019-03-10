Shah urges people to bless BJP in Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) BJP president Amit Shah urged people on Sunday to "bless" his party in the Lok Sabha election, saying the Modi government has taken bold decisions for their welfare in its first term and will ensure India's giant leap to make everyone "happy and prosperous" in its second.Welcoming the poll announcement, Shah made a strong pitch for the re-election of the BJP-led dispensation at the Centre, saying it has achieved "phenomenal results" in various spheres of governance during this term.Shah put out a series of tweets with hashtag#PhirEkBaarModiSarkar (Modi government once again)."PM Narendra Modi's government has dared to take bold and futuristic decisions for the welfare of 130 crore Indians. It has struck at the root of corruption and celebrated honesty.#PhirEkBaarModiSarkar will ensure India's giant leap, where everyone will be happy and prosperous," he said."I urge 130 crore people of India to bless BJP in the upcoming polls," he added. Shah said India has emerged as the fastest-growing economy in the world with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government undertaking "unprecedented reforms", which made doing business in the country easier than ever before.Initiatives such as Jan Dhan, Ujjwala, Mudra Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, PM Awaas Yojana and more have ensured a life of dignity to millions of Indians, he said and asserted the Modi government's efforts to eliminate poverty has shown transformational results."Under PM Narendra Modi, India's security and strategic interests have received a strong impetus. Our nation is no longer helpless in the wake of terror attacks. Any force attempting to disturb peace and harmony is being given befitting response. This is New India," he said.In the past five years, the BJP chief said, India's prestige in the world enhanced significantly."Value of the Indian passport has increased. Our country has emerged as a leading voice in the global fight against terrorism, climate change and black money," he added. PTI KR KR ABHABH