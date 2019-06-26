Shah warns officials against complacency with regard to Amarnath yatra arrangements

Srinagar, Jun 26 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday warned officials against any complacency with regard to the security arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath yatra and directed them to strictly implement the standard operating procedures for the pilgrimage.Briefing reporters after a review meeting chaired by Shah, Special Secretary, Internal Security, A P Maheshwari said the minister directed that there should be no complacency on part of security forces or duty staff at any point during the whole yatra period."There should be no laxity. Strict enforcement of the SOPs should be ensured. Senior officers should personally supervise the arrangements," he said."He (Shah) directed all security agencies to be fully alert and take all preventive steps to ensure a violence-free yatra," Maheshwari added.He said Shah asked the forces to ensure optimum use of latest technologies and gadgets not only for the security of the yatra but also to facilitate the movement of the devotees and the tourists."He specifically drew attention of the forces towards anti-sabotage as well as anti-subversion drills and the access control procedures," Maheshwari said, adding that the minister underlined the importance of the standard operating procedure for convoy movement and specifically stressed on timely dispatch of convoys.Shah instructed after the cut-off timings, barricades should be erected at suitable locations and no differentiation should be made between yatris and tourists, he said."Barricades be used at all lateral entry points during convoy movement. All lateral points should be manned 24x7," he added.Besides attending to medical emergencies, preparedness must also be ensured to deal with any type of calamity or contingency, the official said, adding that specialised units and trained personnel should be in place with due focus on the prescribed drills for the purpose. While laying emphasis on the essential facilities for those deputed on the arrangements of the yatra, Shah underscored the need for all the duty personnel to ensure proper conduct throughout, he said. The home minister advised all the security forces and various agencies to continue taking strict action against miscreants, and reiterated the need to cover all the sensitive and vulnerable places, including possible points of infiltration all throughout the state, "in order to obviate any type of risk to the yatra". PTI MIJ IJT