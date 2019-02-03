Shah woos tribals, says NDA govt increased allocation of funds for their welfare

Puri, Feb 3 (PTI) BJP president Amit Shah Sundayprojected his party as the champion of tribals, saying theNarendra Modi government has raised budgetary allocation for their welfare to Rs 50,000 crore from Rs 30,700 crore made by the Congress-led UPA dispensation.Addressing the valedictory session of the nationalconvention of the BJP's ST Morcha here, Shah lashed out at the previous UPA government accusing it of having neglected the tribal people.Noting that a separate ministry for tribal affairs wasstarted by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, the BJP chiefsaid the party-led government has floated the District MineralFoundation (DMF) with huge funds for the development andwelfare of tribals living in mineral-rich areas.The funds under the DMF are being utilised by variousstates where mining activities are affecting the people andenvironment, he said.Shah's visit to this seaside pilgrim town is seen asan exercise to woo tribals, who constitute around one fourthof Odisha's population, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha andstate Assembly elections.This was the BJP chief's second visit in five days ashe had held a rally in Salepur in Cuttack district on January29.The BJP's love and respect for tribals is evident fromthe fact that the party has the maximum number of tribal MPsin Lok Sabha. Of the 32 tribal members in the lower house of Parliament, 28 belong to the BJP, he said.The BJP president also slammed the BJD government inOdisha accusing it of having neglected the tribals in thestate and failing to utilise the DMF funds for the welfare anddevelopment of people in areas hit by mining activities."The BJD government is like a fused transformer. Itneeds to be changed for the state's progress," he said. PTI AAM SKN NN MM SMNSMNSMN